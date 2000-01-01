Groupe Partouche (EURONEXT:PARP)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PARP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PARP

  • Market Cap€273.910m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:PARP
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResorts And Casinos
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012612646

Company Profile

Groupe Partouche is France-based company that owns and operates casinos throughout Europe offering games, including boule, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, craps, fruit machines, video games, slot machines, hotels and restaurant services.

Latest PARP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .