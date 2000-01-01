Groupe Partouche (EURONEXT:PARP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PARP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PARP
- Market Cap€273.910m
- SymbolEURONEXT:PARP
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- Currency
- ISINFR0012612646
Company Profile
Groupe Partouche is France-based company that owns and operates casinos throughout Europe offering games, including boule, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, craps, fruit machines, video games, slot machines, hotels and restaurant services.