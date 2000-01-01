Company Profile

Groupe Pizzorno Environnement is engaged in providing environmental services in France. It is involved in the collection, compaction, pressing, truck transportation, sorting, and treatment of household, commercial, and industrial waste. The company also provides sanitation services, including sewer and septic tank cleaning, and clean and dirty water system maintenance, as well as cisterns, basements, and other inundated sites pumping services; and industrial cleaning services for commercial spaces, malls, offices, public buildings.