Company Profile

Groupe SFPI SA designs, produces, and distributes equipment for the construction and manufacturing industries in Europe and internationally. It offers mechanical and electronic access control systems for the large-scale projects market; materials and equipment locks for the integrator manufacturers market; and locking systems for building applications, including products for first and second mounts for the professional distributors market. The company also provides garage doors, roller blinds, shutters, louvred shutters, jalousie louvers, and grilles or curtains among other products.Groupe SFPI SA designs, produces and distributes equipment for the construction and manufacturing industries. The Company offers joinery, shutters, industrial closures, air conditioning units, pneumatic transport, and dust extraction systems.