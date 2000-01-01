Groupimo SA (EURONEXT:ALIMO)

Company Info - ALIMO

  • Market Cap€1.150m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALIMO
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013297488

Company Profile

Groupimo SA specializes in providing residential and business real estate services. It provides itself the rental of property, follow-up rental, and offers all the rental guarantees required: unpaid rent, unpaid charges, rental vacancy.

