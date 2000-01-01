Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GRPN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GRPN

  • Market Cap$1.350bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GRPN
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3994731079

Company Profile

Groupon Inc offers marketing services by selling vouchers through online local marketplaces that can be redeemed for goods or services with third-party merchants. The company's segments include North America and International.

Latest GRPN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .