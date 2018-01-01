Growens SPA (MTA:MAIL) Share Price

Company Profile

Growens SPA is a company that has developed a software-as-a-service cloud computing platform chosen by small-to-medium enterprises and large enterprises to create, send and monitor newsletters, e-mails, and text messages. The company develops integrations and advanced automation, targeting, and tracking tools. It has five business units: MailUp, Agile Telecom, Acumbamail, BEE, and Datatrics.MailUp SpA is an email service provider. The Company offers solutions for sending emails and SMSs that enables businesses to create, send and track communication campaigns tailored to their recipients in just a few clicks.