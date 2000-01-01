GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GRWG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GRWG
- Market Cap$158.210m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GRWG
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS39986L1098
Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp operates hydroponic and organic specialty gardening retail outlets in the United States. It sells products including organic nutrients and soil, advanced lighting technology, hydroponic and aquaponics equipment and other products.