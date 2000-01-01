GrowMax Resources Corp (TSX:GRO)

North American company
Market Info - GRO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GRO

  • Market CapCAD17.880m
  • SymbolTSX:GRO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAgricultural Inputs
  • Currency
  • ISINCA39986E1051

Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp operates as a phosphate and potash mining company in Peru. It is involved in the exploration and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other minerals, as well as development of fertilizer projects.

Latest GRO news

