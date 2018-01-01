GrowMax Resources Corp (TSX:TIE) Share Price

Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital Inc, formerly GrowMax Resources Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in the exploration of near-surface phosphates, potash and other minerals, and potential development of a fertilizer project in Peru. It is focused on exploration and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources on its Bayovar Property, which is located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru.GrowMax Resources Corp operates as a phosphate and potash mining company in Peru. It is involved in the exploration and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other minerals, as well as development of fertilizer projects.