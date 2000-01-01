Growners SA (EURONEXT:GROWN)
Market Info - GROWN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GROWN
- Market Cap€2.730m
- SymbolEURONEXT:GROWN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINBE0003861789
Company Profile
Growners SA is engaged in real estate trading. It acquires real estate and building sites in order to resell the properties including purchasing of office buildings, and industrial and logistics spaces units for re-sale.