Growthpoint Properties Australia Stapled (Unit, Ordinary Share) (ASX:GOZ)

APAC company
Company Info - GOZ

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:GOZ
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000GOZ8

Company Profile

Growthpoint Properties is an internally managed Australian REIT, with commercial property investments split circa 65/35 between Australian office and industrial assets. Unlike peers, the trust does not undertake funds management activities. It also usually limits speculative property development, though a recent office development in Melbourne was vacant on completion.Growthpoint Properties Australia is a real estate investment trust that invest in Australian property in the industrial, office and retail sectors.

