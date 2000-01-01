GRP Ltd (SGX:BLU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BLU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BLU
- Market CapSGD36.830m
- SymbolSGX:BLU
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINSG1CD2000004
Company Profile
GRP Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing measuring instruments and scientific apparatus and the products. It also supplies and provides services to industrial/marine hoses, fittings, marine safety equipment and related products.