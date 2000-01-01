GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GRUB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GRUB
- Market Cap$4.187bn
- SymbolNYSE:GRUB
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS4001101025
Company Profile
GrubHub Inc is the online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The company provides restaurants with more orders, helps to serve diners better and facilitates delivery logistics in many markets.