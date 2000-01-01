Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV ADR (NASDAQ:OMAB)
- Market Cap$3.333bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:OMAB
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAirports & Air Services
- Currency
- ISINUS4005011022
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop 13 airports in Mexico. It provides aeronautical services related to use of its airport facilities by airlines and passengers.