Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico operates 14 airports near the Pacific coastline in Mexico. Approximately 58% of total passengers are domestic, and the largest airport (Guadalajara) comprises approximately 30% of total group traffic. The company operates five of the 10 most popular airports in Mexico. It serves a diverse mix of passengers with popular tourist destinations in Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara’s business and manufacturing footprint, and Tijuana’s exposure to Southern California. Outside of Mexico, the company operates the two major airports in Jamaica: Montego Bay and, in fourth-quarter 2019, Kingston. Montego Bay was 10% of 2019's total company traffic of 48.3 million passengers.Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV manage and develop airport facilities in Mexico. The company's segments include Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San Jose del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajio, Other Airports and Others Companies.