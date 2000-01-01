Company Profile

Based in Mexico City, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste operates nine airports in southeast Mexico under its government-granted concession plus one in Puerto Rico and six in Colombia. Mexico was 61% of 2019 passenger traffic total of 55.7 million people, with Cancun alone accounting for 46%. Thanks to increased spending per passenger at Cancun, nonaeronautical revenue comprises 36% of total revenue, typically a larger percentage than at its two publicly traded peers, Pacifico and Centro Norte.Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop close to nine airports in the southeast region of Mexico located in Cancun, Cozumel, Merida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula and Minatitlan.