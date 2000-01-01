Company Profile

Grupo Catalana Occidente SA is a property and casualty company that operates in the global insurance market, as well as the global credit insurance market. It generates most of its revenue from Spain and other European countries. The company's revenue is generally split between its traditional insurance business and its credit insurance activity. Its traditional insurance business includes residential, commercial, auto, and life insurance products. Grupo's credit insurance business protects companies from the default risk associated with selling products and services on credit.Grupo Catalana Occidente SA is an insurance company in Spain. The company and its subsidiaries offer life, accident, healthcare, auto, marine, lake and river transportation, aircraft, freight, fire, liability, credit bond, legal defense insurances.