Grupo Clarin SA GDR (LSE:GCLA)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GCLA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GCLA

  • Market Cap$55.400m
  • SymbolLSE:GCLA
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS40052A4076

Company Profile

Grupo Clarin SA engages in providing cable television subscription, internet access, printing, and content production services across Argentina. The company also provides advertisement services, radio broadcasting, and sale of other new media services.

Latest GCLA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

GCLA Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .