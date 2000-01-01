Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA (XMAD:GSJ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GSJ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GSJ
- Market Cap€410.960m
- SymbolXMAD:GSJ
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINES0180918015
Company Profile
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a holding company. It is engaged in four business area, such as construction, real estate, energy and environment, and concessions and services.