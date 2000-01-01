Grupo Ezentis SA (XMAD:EZE)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EZE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EZE

  • Market Cap€147.460m
  • SymbolXMAD:EZE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINES0172708234

Company Profile

Grupo Ezentis SA is a network services provider. The main activity of Ezentis, focuses on industrial consultancy services, planning, design, engineering, management and maintenance of distribution networks in major sectors.

Latest EZE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .