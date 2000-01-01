Grupo Financiero Galicia SA ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Market Info - GGAL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GGAL

  • Market Cap$1.331bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GGAL
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3999091008

Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a financial service holding company that hold all the shares of the capital stock of Banco Galicia held by members of the Escasany, Ayerza and Braun families. It provides general banking services, proprietary brand credit card services, personal loans, insurance and other services. The company generates most of its revenues from Argentina.Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a financial services holding company. The company through its subsidiaries, provides general banking services, proprietary brand credit card services, personal loans, insurance and other services.

