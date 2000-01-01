Grupo Ortiz Properties SOCIMI SA (XMAD:YGOP)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YGOP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YGOP

  • Market Cap€84.150m
  • SymbolXMAD:YGOP
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105273009

Company Profile

Grupo Ortiz Properties SOCIMI SA is a Real Estate Investment Trust. Its objective is to generate recurring income for the shareholder and the creation of value in its patrimonial assets.

Latest YGOP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .