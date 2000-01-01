Grupo Simec SAB de CV ADR (AMEX:SIM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SIM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SIM
- Market Cap$1.172bn
- SymbolAMEX:SIM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
- Currency
- ISINUS4004911065
Company Profile
Grupo Simec SAB de CV is a diversified manufacturer, processor and distributor of special bar quality, or SBQ, steel and structural steel products. United States, Brazil and Mexico are the biggest markets for the company. The company's SBQ products are used across a broad range of highly engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools and off-highway equipment. The company's structural steel products are mainly used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications.Grupo Simec SAB de CV is a diversified manufacturer, processor and distributor of SBQ steel and structural steel products. It also offers hot rolled bars, cold finished bars, semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.