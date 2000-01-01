Company Profile

Grupo Simec SAB de CV is a diversified manufacturer, processor and distributor of special bar quality, or SBQ, steel and structural steel products. United States, Brazil and Mexico are the biggest markets for the company. The company's SBQ products are used across a broad range of highly engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools and off-highway equipment. The company's structural steel products are mainly used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications.Grupo Simec SAB de CV is a diversified manufacturer, processor and distributor of SBQ steel and structural steel products. It also offers hot rolled bars, cold finished bars, semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.