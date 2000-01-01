Grupo Supervielle SA ADR (NYSE:SUPV)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SUPV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SUPV

  • Market Cap$358.910m
  • SymbolNYSE:SUPV
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS40054A1088

Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA offers financial products and services and its operating segments include retail banking, corporate banking, treasury, consumer finance, insurance and asset management & other services.

Latest SUPV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .