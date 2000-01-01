Grupo Supervielle SA ADR (NYSE:SUPV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SUPV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SUPV
- Market Cap$358.910m
- SymbolNYSE:SUPV
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS40054A1088
Company Profile
Grupo Supervielle SA offers financial products and services and its operating segments include retail banking, corporate banking, treasury, consumer finance, insurance and asset management & other services.