Gruppo Green Power SpA (MTA:GGP)

European company
  • Market Cap€14.020m
  • SymbolMTA:GGP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004982242

Company Profile

Gruppo Green Power S.p.A., provides services related to energy from renewable resources. It offers photovoltaic systems, mini wind solar thermal systems and services.

