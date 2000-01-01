Gryphon Capital Income Trust Unit (ASX:GCI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GCI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GCI
- Market CapAUD179.680m
- SymbolASX:GCI
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINAU0000005209
Company Profile
Gryphon Capital Income Trust is an asset management company focused on secured credit investments in fixed income markets in both Europe and Australia.