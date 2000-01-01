Gryphon Capital Income Trust Unit (ASX:GCI)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GCI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GCI

  • Market CapAUD179.680m
  • SymbolASX:GCI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000005209

Company Profile

Gryphon Capital Income Trust is an asset management company focused on secured credit investments in fixed income markets in both Europe and Australia.

Latest GCI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .