Company Profile

GSE Systems Inc operates in the technology sector based in the United States. It functions through two segments: Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions represent the higher revenue generating stream. It is associated with developing simulation applications for both training and engineering needs. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment provides specialized workforce solutions primarily to the nuclear industry. The company markets its products predominantly in the United States.