GSE Systems Inc (NASDAQ:GVP)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GVP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GVP

  • Market Cap$18.980m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GVP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS36227K1060

Company Profile

GSE Systems Inc operates in the technology sector based in the United States. It functions through two segments: Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions represent the higher revenue generating stream. It is associated with developing simulation applications for both training and engineering needs. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment provides specialized workforce solutions primarily to the nuclear industry. The company markets its products predominantly in the United States.GSE Systems Inc is a software solutions provider. Most of its revenue is generated through the sale of applications catering to training and consulting. It sells its products mainly in the United States.

Latest GVP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .