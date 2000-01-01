GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GSIT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GSIT
- Market Cap$148.900m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GSIT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINUS36241U1060
Company Profile
GSI Technology Inc designs, develops and markets a broad range of high-performance memory products for networking, military, medical, automotive and other applications. The company specializes in memory products featuring very high transaction rates, high density, low latency, high bandwidth, fast clock access times, and low power consumption. It offers products such as Quad Srams, IP port, NBT Srams, Asynchronous Srams and others, which are incorporated in high-performance networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, area network, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. Geographically the firm has its business in the market of United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. GSI derives revenue from the sale of these memory products.GSI Technology Inc develops and markets high performance memory products, including "Very Fast" static random access memory, or SRAM, and low latency dynamic random access memory, or LDRAM.