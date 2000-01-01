Company Profile

GSI Technology Inc designs, develops and markets a broad range of high-performance memory products for networking, military, medical, automotive and other applications. The company specializes in memory products featuring very high transaction rates, high density, low latency, high bandwidth, fast clock access times, and low power consumption. It offers products such as Quad Srams, IP port, NBT Srams, Asynchronous Srams and others, which are incorporated in high-performance networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, area network, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. Geographically the firm has its business in the market of United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. GSI derives revenue from the sale of these memory products.