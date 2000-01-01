GSTechnologies Ltd (LSE:GST)

UK company
Market Info - GST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GST

  • Market Cap£1.540m
  • SymbolLSE:GST
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG4164C1005

Company Profile

Golden Saint Resources Ltd is a West Africa focused early stage diamond and gold exploration company. It has acquired three exploration licenses in Sierra Leone namely Tongo, Baja and Moa.

