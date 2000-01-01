GSX Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)

North American company
Market Info - GOTU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GOTU

  • Market Cap$7.251bn
  • SymbolNYSE:GOTU
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS36257Y1091

Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc is a technology-driven education company with core expertise in online K-12 courses. Its K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional, and interest courses. The company's segment includes the provision of education services. It operates solely in the PRC and all assets are located in the PRC.

