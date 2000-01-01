GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GTBP)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GTBP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GTBP

  • Market Cap$100.290m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GTBP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS36254L2097

Company Profile

GT Biopharma Inc is an immuno-oncology company operating in the United States. It is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary product platform in a varied range of disease areas. The company mainly develops drugs focused on the treatment of cancer. Its key drug candidates are OXS-2175, targeting the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer; OXS-4235, targets the treatment of multiple myeloma and associated osteolytic lesions; and OXS-1550, targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor and CD22 receptor. Its TriKE and TetraKE platforms offer immuno-oncology products that can treat a range of hematologic malignancies, sarcoma, and solid tumors.GT Biopharma Inc is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary product platform in a varied range of disease areas.

Latest GTBP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .