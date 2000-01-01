GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GTBP)
- Market Cap$100.290m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GTBP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS36254L2097
GT Biopharma Inc is an immuno-oncology company operating in the United States. It is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary product platform in a varied range of disease areas. The company mainly develops drugs focused on the treatment of cancer. Its key drug candidates are OXS-2175, targeting the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer; OXS-4235, targets the treatment of multiple myeloma and associated osteolytic lesions; and OXS-1550, targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor and CD22 receptor. Its TriKE and TetraKE platforms offer immuno-oncology products that can treat a range of hematologic malignancies, sarcoma, and solid tumors.