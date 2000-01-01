GT Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:263)

APAC company
Market Info - 263

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 263

  • Market CapHKD28.880m
  • SymbolSEHK:263
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000493806

Company Profile

GT Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing financial services. It primarily derives revenue from the provision of finance. It is also involved in securities brokerage and trading of goods.

Latest 263 news

