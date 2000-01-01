GT Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:263)
- Market CapHKD28.880m
- SymbolSEHK:263
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- ISINHK0000493806
Company Profile
GT Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing financial services. It primarily derives revenue from the provision of finance. It is also involved in securities brokerage and trading of goods.