GT Steel Construction Group Ltd (SEHK:8402)
- Market CapHKD211.200m
- SymbolSEHK:8402
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
Company Profile
GT Steel Construction Group Ltd is engaged in designing, supplying, fabricating and erecting structural steelworks for the constructions of buildings including technological plants, industrial buildings, commercial buildings, and residential buildings.