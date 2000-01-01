GTEC Holdings Ltd (TSX:BBC.H)

North American company
Market Info - BBC.H

Company Info - BBC.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:BBC.H
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCA09182Q2027

Company Profile

GTEC Holdings Ltd is a vertically integrated cannabis company. It is engaged in multiple cultivation facilities under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).

Latest BBC.H news

