GTEC Holdings Ltd (TSX:BBC.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BBC.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BBC.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:BBC.H
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA09182Q2027
Company Profile
GTEC Holdings Ltd is a vertically integrated cannabis company. It is engaged in multiple cultivation facilities under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).