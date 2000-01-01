GTI Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3344)
Market Info - 3344
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3344
- Market CapHKD667.670m
- SymbolSEHK:3344
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINKYG416571001
Company Profile
GTI Holdings Ltd is a textiles and garment manufacturer. The company is engaged in production and sale of cotton yarn, knitted sweaters, dyed yarns and trading of cotton and yarns. It is also engaged in trading of petroleum.