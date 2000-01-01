GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)
Market Info - GTT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GTT
- Market Cap$593.130m
- SymbolNYSE:GTT
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS3623931009
Company Profile
GTT Communications Inc provides network services, internet services, managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services to enterprise, carrier, and government clients.