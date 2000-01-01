Guala Closures SpA (MTA:GCL)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GCL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GCL

  • Market Cap€661.100m
  • SymbolMTA:GCL
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005311821

Company Profile

Guala Closures SpA, formerly Space4 SpA is a manufacturer of aluminium closures for beverages in glass bottles, sparkling and still soft drinks, fruit juices and non-alcoholic beverages. The company supplier to some of the brands at international level, of closures with generic or tamper-evident closure systems.Space4 SpA is a special purpose acquisition company.

Latest GCL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .