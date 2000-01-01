Company Profile

Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd is an exploration and development company engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company's flagship El Pinguico project is a past producer of high grade gold and silver and is located 7km south of the city of Guanajuato, Mexico.Vangold Mining Corp is primarily engaged the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Pinguico Mine Project, Patito I & II, Analy I & II, Ysabela, El Ruso and Camila.