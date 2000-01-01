Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd (TSX:GSVR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GSVR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GSVR
- Market CapCAD120.860m
- SymbolTSX:GSVR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA40066W1068
Company Profile
Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd is an exploration and development company engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company's flagship El Pinguico project is a past producer of high grade gold and silver and is located 7km south of the city of Guanajuato, Mexico.Vangold Mining Corp is primarily engaged the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Pinguico Mine Project, Patito I & II, Analy I & II, Ysabela, El Ruso and Camila.