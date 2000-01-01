Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:6189)
- Market CapHKD1.041bn
- SymbolSEHK:6189
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINCNE100002B71
Company Profile
Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in provision of interior and exterior building decoration and design services in China. It provides building decoration works, electrical and mechanical installation works, engineering works.