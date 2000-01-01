Company Profile

Guangdong Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd is engaged in the development and operation of trade centers and logistics centers. Its businesses are principally operated in third and fourth-tier and selected second-tier cities in China. The company is also engaged in the investment management, investment holding, finance leasing, electronic commerce and hotel management businesses, the trading of building- related materials, as well as the development, sales and operation of residential properties in China through its subsidiaries.Hydoo International Holdings Ltd is engaged in development, sales and operation of commercial trade and logistics centers and residential properties in third- and fourth-tier, and selected second-tier cities in China.