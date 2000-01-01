Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Ltd is engaged in investment holding, water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, operation and management, investment in energy projects, road and bridge operation. Its segments include water resources segment, property investment and development segment, department store operation segment, electric power generation segment, hotel operation and management segment, road and bridge segment, and others segment. The company derives majority of the revenue from water resources segment that engages in water distribution, sewage treatment, and construction of water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure for customers in Mainland China and Hong Kong.Guangdong Investment Ltd is engaged in a diverse range of businesses. Its key business involves the distribution of water. The company also engages in property development, management of departmental stores, infrastructure services and hotel management.