Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The company has interests in multiple lines of businesses such as Water Resources, Property Development, Departmental Stores, Electric Power Generation, Infrastructure and Hotel Management. The Water Resources segment accounts for most of the group's revenues. Guangdong Water Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company is engaged in water distribution, sewage treatment operation and waterworks construction in China.Guangdong Investment Ltd is engaged in a diverse range of businesses. Its key business involves the distribution of water. The company also engages in property development, management of departmental stores, infrastructure services and hotel management.