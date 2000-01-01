Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co Ltd (SEHK:1543)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD2.528bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1543
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000023L9

Company Profile

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co Ltd is a financing services provider, focusing on providing credit-based financing solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to satisfy their financing and business needs.

