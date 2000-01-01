Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co Ltd (SEHK:1543)
Company Info - 1543
- Market CapHKD2.528bn
- SymbolSEHK:1543
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- ISINCNE1000023L9
Company Profile
Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co Ltd is a financing services provider, focusing on providing credit-based financing solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to satisfy their financing and business needs.