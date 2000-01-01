Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare Co Ltd H (SEHK:3689)

APAC company
Market Info - 3689

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3689

  • Market CapHKD1.575bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3689
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002B55

Company Profile

Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare Co Ltd operates hospitals in the PRC. The reportable segments of the company are providing healthcare services, hospital management services, and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical consumables.

