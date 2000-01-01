Guangdong Land Holdings Ltd (SEHK:124)

APAC company
Market Info - 124

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 124

  • Market CapHKD2.293bn
  • SymbolSEHK:124
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG4182K1009

Company Profile

Guangdong Land Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in the property development and investment activities.

Latest 124 news

