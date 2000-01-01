Guangshen Railway Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:GSH)
- Market Cap$2.188bn
- SymbolNYSE:GSH
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRailroads
- Currency
- ISINUS40065W1071
Guangshen Railway is one of the key railway operators in southern China's relative prosperous Guangdong province. It provides both passenger and freight transportation through its wholly owned Guangzhou-Shenzhen intercity express rail line and Guangzhou-Pingshi rail line, as well as a few long-distance passenger lines. Guangshen also provides high-speed rail operation services to its parent China Railway Guangzhou Group, and operates the Kowloon-Guangzhou through trains in cooperation with MTR, a Hong Kong-listed railway operator.Guangshen Railway Co Ltd provides railroad passenger, transportation, freight transportation, railway network usage and other transportation-related services.