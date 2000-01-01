Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:2238)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2238

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2238

  • Market CapHKD122.207bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2238
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Manufacturers
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000Q35

Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd is an automobile company specializing in passenger vehicles, motorcycles and auto parts. It produces and sells vehicles in Mainland China and Hong Kong. They also offer finance and insurance services.

Latest 2238 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .