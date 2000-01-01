Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:2238)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2238
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2238
- Market CapHKD122.207bn
- SymbolSEHK:2238
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Manufacturers
- Currency
- ISINCNE100000Q35
Company Profile
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd is an automobile company specializing in passenger vehicles, motorcycles and auto parts. It produces and sells vehicles in Mainland China and Hong Kong. They also offer finance and insurance services.