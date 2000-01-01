Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:2777)
- SymbolSEHK:2777
- IndustryReal Estate
- ISINCNE100000569
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd is engaged in the real estate sector in China. It is one of the largest property developers in the country and a major player in the country's drive towards urbanization. The company's primary focus lies in the residential space in Beijing, Tianjin and Guangzhou. It functions through four segments, namely Property Development, Property Investment, Hotel Operations and Others, of which the Property Development segment fetches the majority of the revenues. A minor proportion of its asset portfolio is held in investment properties including prestigious hotels and shopping malls.Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd is a real estate developer based in China. Its primary business involves residential property development. It is also engaged in property investment and hotel operations.