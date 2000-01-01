Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class H (SEHK:2777)
Company Profile
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd is engaged in the real estate sector in China. It is one of the largest property developers in the country and a major player in the country's drive towards urbanization. The company functions through four segments, namely Property Development, Property Investment, Hotel Operations, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Property Development segment.Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd is a real estate developer based in China. Its primary business involves residential property development. It is also engaged in property investment and hotel operations.