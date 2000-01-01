Company Profile

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd is engaged in the real estate sector in China. It is one of the largest property developers in the country and a major player in the country's drive towards urbanization. The company functions through four segments, namely Property Development, Property Investment, Hotel Operations, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Property Development segment.