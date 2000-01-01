Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GBNK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GBNK

  • Market Cap$608.010m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GBNK
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorBanks - Regional - US
  • Currency
  • ISINUS40075T6073

Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp is a bank holding company providing banking and other financial services throughout Colorado market to consumers and to small and medium-sized businesses, including the owners and employees of those businesses.

Latest GBNK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .